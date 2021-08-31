Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
As the delta variant continues to spread, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has been hit hard by an influx of unvaccinated and critically sickened COVID-19 patients.
Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said that booster shots, which are recommended eight months after the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna shot, will likely be available starting in September.
Maine surge shows how quickly COVID-19 can stretch hospitals in high-vaccination states
The sharp rise in serious COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks highlights the continued challenges the pandemic poses for health care providers as long as the virus is broadly circulating.
QAnon conspiracy theorist who organized far-right Belfast event dies of COVID-19
Robert David Steele, a former CIA officer, was a prolific promoter of conspiracy theories about voter fraud and antisemitic ideas.
Aroostook school is Maine’s 1st to start fall semester online
An uptick in COVID-19 cases among staff, students and the wider community has pushed Limestone Community School online for the first two weeks of the fall semester.
Old Town requires masks inside city buildings as COVID cases continue to rise
The city said Monday it will require face coverings in all its facilities in line with U.S. CDC recommendations effective immediately.
Caribou school sees unprecedented spike in enrollment
The number of incoming students is unprecedented for the area, at least in recent memory, Superintendent Tim Doak said.
Police report: Dispute over $600 towing fee prompted Brewer Walmart standoff
A dispute over a $600 towing fee prompted Friday’s nine-hour standoff between police and 51-year-old Patrick Mullen in the Brewer Walmart parking lot, according to a police report.
‘Curbside Queens’ deliver Maine drag show right to your door
Birthdays and bachelorette parties are popular places for them to perform but they are often the main attraction, with festivities planned around their schedule.
Winter will bring whiplash with warm and cold spells, according to Farmers’ Almanac
We’ll see a stormy, snowy and cold January followed by a more placid February and a colder-than-normal March.
4 firms emerge as potential suitors for shuttered Hampden waste plant
The new buyers have approached after a Pennsylvania company negotiating to buy the facility lost its exclusive right to do so as it struggled to secure financing.
This 9-legged ‘alien’ creature is one of Maine’s most rarely seen caterpillars
With nine wiggly appendages, hairy body and suction cup feet, the larval stage of the hag moth is so unique it looks like a tiny extra from a science fiction movie.
In other Maine news:
Caribou man with AR-15 accused of terrorizing tribal event arrested after standoff
Business, higher education leaders call for pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants
Maine Delta Force sniper memorialized for heroism in Somalia
Are you buying a Maine home as an investment? We want to talk.
Flotilla protests proposed Frenchman Bay fish farm
Iconic baked beans factory making way for new institute
2 UMaine athletes are the 1st to make money under NCAA rule change
Box truck runs over, injures man in Bangor parking lot
Emergency effort to stop spread of emerald ash borer extends to Oxford County