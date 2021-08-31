Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

As the delta variant continues to spread, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has been hit hard by an influx of unvaccinated and critically sickened COVID-19 patients.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said that booster shots, which are recommended eight months after the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna shot, will likely be available starting in September.

The sharp rise in serious COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks highlights the continued challenges the pandemic poses for health care providers as long as the virus is broadly circulating.

Robert David Steele, a former CIA officer, was a prolific promoter of conspiracy theories about voter fraud and antisemitic ideas.

An uptick in COVID-19 cases among staff, students and the wider community has pushed Limestone Community School online for the first two weeks of the fall semester.

The city said Monday it will require face coverings in all its facilities in line with U.S. CDC recommendations effective immediately.

The number of incoming students is unprecedented for the area, at least in recent memory, Superintendent Tim Doak said.

A dispute over a $600 towing fee prompted Friday’s nine-hour standoff between police and 51-year-old Patrick Mullen in the Brewer Walmart parking lot, according to a police report.

Birthdays and bachelorette parties are popular places for them to perform but they are often the main attraction, with festivities planned around their schedule.

We’ll see a stormy, snowy and cold January followed by a more placid February and a colder-than-normal March.

The new buyers have approached after a Pennsylvania company negotiating to buy the facility lost its exclusive right to do so as it struggled to secure financing.

With nine wiggly appendages, hairy body and suction cup feet, the larval stage of the hag moth is so unique it looks like a tiny extra from a science fiction movie.

In other Maine news:

Caribou man with AR-15 accused of terrorizing tribal event arrested after standoff

Business, higher education leaders call for pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants

Maine Delta Force sniper memorialized for heroism in Somalia

Are you buying a Maine home as an investment? We want to talk.

Flotilla protests proposed Frenchman Bay fish farm

Iconic baked beans factory making way for new institute

2 UMaine athletes are the 1st to make money under NCAA rule change

Box truck runs over, injures man in Bangor parking lot

Emergency effort to stop spread of emerald ash borer extends to Oxford County