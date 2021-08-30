CARIBOU, Maine — A man with an AR-15 rifle “threatened and terrorized” people at the annual Aroostook Band of Micmacs’ Mawiomi of Tribes and then engaged police in a multi-hour standoff in Caribou on Saturday night, according to the Caribou Police Department.

Caribou Police officers first confronted Nikolas Martin-Sackett near Spruce Haven in Caribou, where he was carrying what was described as a stun-gun flashlight. When officers ordered him to drop the flashlight he did, but came up with an AR-15, the department reported.

Officers took cover and Martin-Sackett, 32, of Caribou fled into the woods. Caribou Police called Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department, Presque Isle Police Department, Caribou Fire and Ambulance department and the Maine State Police Tactical team for backup.

Police surrounded Martin-Sackett on the Doyle Road in Caribou, and the ensuing standoff lasted for several hours, before Martin-Sackett surrendered. His weapons were recovered in the woods, and Martin-Sackett was arrested and taken to the Caribou Police Department.

Martin-Sackett is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terrorizing, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and creating a police standoff.

Martin-Sackett is set to appear in court on Oct. 7. Bail is set at $10,000.

In 2014, Martin-Sackett was sentenced two years in prison with all but 45 days suspended for possession of sexually explicit content of a minor under 12, and is on the Maine Sex Offender Registry.