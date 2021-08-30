A man was seriously injured after being run over by a box truck in a parking lot at 14 Larkin Street in Bangor on Sunday morning.

The 38-year-old Veazie man had allegedly been laying beneath the box truck when it drove over him at around 2 a.m., according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

The driver of the box truck, a 62-year-old man from Bangor, told officials that he did not see the man underneath his truck before driving forward in the parking lot. Officials determined that the driver, who was not injured, was sober.

The Veazie man was taken to a nearby hospital with a severe head wound, according to Betters.

Officials have not determined why the man was allegedly under the vehicle and are investigating the circumstances of the injury.

No charges have been filed.