The real estate boom is attracting buyers who are snapping up homes to turn into rental properties or to rehab and flip for a profit.

About 3 percent of homes sold nationwide are flipped, according to research firm ATTOM Data Solutions, with a gross profit topping $63,000. Other homes are being turned into short-term rentals, which Forbes magazine said gain more income than long-term home rentals.

