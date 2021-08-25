Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 363 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the death toll stands at 924.

As schools battle surges of the virus, health officials worry that the reported destruction of a number of rapid coronavirus tests could hamper school reopening. Fort Fairfield and Limestone schools delayed starting their academic year until next week due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, while the Mars Hill school reported that two people have tested positive at the junior/senior high level.





Schools throughout the state show wide variation in COVID-19 vaccination rates as the school year starts. Vaccination rates are climbing among Maine kindergarteners ahead of a new law taking effect that eliminates most exemptions.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said that figure poses serious challenges for the state as cases continue to rise.

PLUS: Masks are now recommended in all Maine counties except Androscoggin and Sagadahoc regardless of vaccination status.

The new plan requires students in prekindergarten through sixth grade to wear masks and grant the superintendent flexibility to reevaluate masking guidelines.

PLUS: Belfast-based school district will require students and staff to wear face masks.

That means people in Central Aroostook County will have to travel an hour north or south to get the test required to enter Canada.

Several people in past years have attempted to smuggle items across the border, including Gabriel Wortman who committed Canada’s worst mass shooting in its history in April 2020. He had smuggled his weapons illegally into Canada after buying them in Houlton.

The Bangor City Council on Monday unanimously approved a construction contract for a new bus hub in Pickering Square that will cost more than twice what the city had anticipated.

The compromise guarantees a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill by Sept. 27, ahead of Oct. 1 due date for the reauthorization of transportation funds included in the bill.

Jeremy Frey, a Passamaquoddy basket maker, received the honor in the basketry category, for his double wall ash basket, “Malsom” (“Wolf,” in Passamaquoddy).

David Ako-Annan sued EMMC in October 2019 alleging that a supervisor discriminated against him because he’s Black and male.

Revisions to state law nearly forced Old Town to change its charter.

In a good year, 45 percent of nonresidents are successful in harvesting a bear.

Despite once making five straight America East tournament appearances, the Black Bears haven’t gotten that far since 2016. It’s easy to see why: they don’t score enough goals.

