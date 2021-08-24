Sylvie Markiewicz, a 53 year old female from Westbrook, has been reported missing.

The Westbrook Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who has been missing since Monday morning.

Sylvie Markiewicz, 53, of Westbrook was last seen on Monday morning, but did not go to work, officials said.

Markiewicz is described as a 5-foot-10, 195-pound woman who has brown hair and green eyes. She drives a white 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate 7671VU.

Please contact the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644 if you have any information about Markiewicz’s whereabouts.