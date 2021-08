A spokesperson for independent U.S. Sen. Angus King said the senator is feeling better as he recovers from the coronavirus.

The 77-year-old King, who has served as a U.S. senator since 2013, announced last Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. King was vaccinated for the disease earlier this year.

Spokesperson Matthew Felling said Tuesday that King is “feeling better, quarantining and resting at home, following doctor’s orders.”