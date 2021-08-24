This story will be updated.

Another 363 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since the weekend, Maine health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 74,022, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 73,659 on Saturday.

Of those, 53,635 have been confirmed positive, while 20,387 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 924.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,356. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,353 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 2.71 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 553.06.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 161.6, down from 162.4 a day ago, down from 175.7 a week ago and up from 60.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,252 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 16.83 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,690), Aroostook (2,209), Cumberland (18,097), Franklin (1,479), Hancock (1,550), Kennebec (6,934), Knox (1,282), Lincoln (1,205), Oxford (3,827), Penobscot (7,145), Piscataquis (703), Sagadahoc (1,531), Somerset (2,490), Waldo (1,411), Washington (1,042) and York (14,423) counties.

An additional 946 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 790,166 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 834,951 have received a final dose.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 37,941,620 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 629,564 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.