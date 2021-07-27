Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies and a chance for afternoon and evening showers across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

As the delta strain of the coronavirus infects more people around the country, some places are reinstating mask mandates, as well as requiring that employees provide proof of vaccination.





However, more Americans are seeking vaccines as cases surge among unvaccinated communities across the nation. This comes as vaccine manufacturers eye booster shots.

In this June 25, 2021, file photo, Jessica Trefethen appears in court in Belfast on a murder charge stemming from the death of her 3-year-old son, Maddox.

Jessica Trefethen, 35, was charged in June with the depraved indifference murder of her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, after an autopsy showed he had suffered a fractured spine and other injuries.

In a rescue that took more than 8 hours to complete, volunteers with Mount Desert Island Search & Rescue help an injured hiker get down from Precipice Trail in Acadia National Park in this July 2018 file photo.

About half of emergency calls have been for hikers with lower-limb injuries, while others involve environmental conditions, medical emergencies or inappropriate gear.

Two German prisoners of war pick potatoes in Aroostook County while being held in Houlton during WWII. A new exhibition highlights some of the artwork POW created during their time in Maine.

Camp Houlton in Aroostook County had a dedicated art program. Many of the 3,500 men held there took advantage of it.

Josh Gass, managing director of Lauchpad (center), Meg Shorette (left), executive director of Launchpad, and Brian Hinrichs, executive director of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, at the Bangor Arts Exchange.

Waterfront Concerts will receive the largest grant award in the state — $9.76 million — to make up for lost revenue.

This aerial photograph shows the charred rubble is all that remains for much of the Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville after a Sunday morning fire ravaged the school.

A little more than a month before the coming school year, the fire has displaced 130 students, 10 full-time teachers and 10 additional staff, and has rendered the historic and award-winning elementary school a total loss.

In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Lisa Baugher wears a mask while making a pair of dark and stormy drinks at DiMillo’s floating restaurant in Portland.

The surge, which reflects growing sales volume, is largely due to built-up demand from Mainers and out-of-state visitors.

The University of Maine black bear outside of Memorial Gym is decorated in a blue mask in August 2020.

One faculty member said the university system’s planned return to normal in the fall didn’t take into account the rapid promulgation of the delta variant, which has become the dominant strain worldwide.

In other Maine news:

2nd case of rare tick-borne virus that can cause brain infections detected in Maine

Man arrested after running across Bangor airport runway

Bangor icon Thaxter Trafton remembered for finding ‘potential in everyone’

Maine tries to solve affordable housing problem in a supercharged housing market

Jury awards corrections officer $15,000 for false elder abuse arrest in Waldoboro in 2014

6 people injured after dump truck falls onto car in Wilton

Smoke from Canadian wildfires 2,000 miles away will make it harder to breathe in Maine

UMaine trustees approve boutique hotel renovations for historic buildings on Orono campus

1 arrested on weapons and drug charges in Milford