Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies and a chance for afternoon and evening showers across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
As the delta strain of the coronavirus infects more people around the country, some places are reinstating mask mandates, as well as requiring that employees provide proof of vaccination.
However, more Americans are seeking vaccines as cases surge among unvaccinated communities across the nation. This comes as vaccine manufacturers eye booster shots.
Mother of slain 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy indicted on murder charge
Jessica Trefethen, 35, was charged in June with the depraved indifference murder of her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, after an autopsy showed he had suffered a fractured spine and other injuries.
As visits to Acadia soar, emergency crews get more calls to help hikers
About half of emergency calls have been for hikers with lower-limb injuries, while others involve environmental conditions, medical emergencies or inappropriate gear.
German POWs picked potatoes and painted in Aroostook County. A new exhibit shows their work.
Camp Houlton in Aroostook County had a dedicated art program. Many of the 3,500 men held there took advantage of it.
$36M will flow into Maine to prop up arts venues and museums that closed for pandemic
Waterfront Concerts will receive the largest grant award in the state — $9.76 million — to make up for lost revenue.
Frenchville school destroyed by fire did not have sprinklers
A little more than a month before the coming school year, the fire has displaced 130 students, 10 full-time teachers and 10 additional staff, and has rendered the historic and award-winning elementary school a total loss.
Maine hotels and restaurants recover to pre-pandemic sales, but shortages blunt profits
The surge, which reflects growing sales volume, is largely due to built-up demand from Mainers and out-of-state visitors.
Professors call on UMaine System to institute vaccine requirement sooner
One faculty member said the university system’s planned return to normal in the fall didn’t take into account the rapid promulgation of the delta variant, which has become the dominant strain worldwide.
In other Maine news:
2nd case of rare tick-borne virus that can cause brain infections detected in Maine
Man arrested after running across Bangor airport runway
Bangor icon Thaxter Trafton remembered for finding ‘potential in everyone’
Maine tries to solve affordable housing problem in a supercharged housing market
Jury awards corrections officer $15,000 for false elder abuse arrest in Waldoboro in 2014
6 people injured after dump truck falls onto car in Wilton
Smoke from Canadian wildfires 2,000 miles away will make it harder to breathe in Maine
UMaine trustees approve boutique hotel renovations for historic buildings on Orono campus