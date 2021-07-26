A Knox County resident has contracted the Powassan virus, marking the second recorded infection in Maine in a month.

The resident likely got infected in June, according to Robert Long, spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nationwide, 25 cases of the virus have been detected each year since 2015, with Maine detecting 10 cases since 2010, Long said.





Last month, a Waldo County resident contracted the virus and is recovering after a stay in the hospital. It was the first recorded infection in Maine this year.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the two Mainers contracted the virus, however, it is transmitted to humans by deer and woodchuck ticks.

Symptoms of the Powassan virus include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures and memory loss. More serious neurologic issues can occur, including infection of the brain and the membranes around the brain and spinal column, Long said. Severe infections can result in death.

Powassan symptoms are similar to other tick- and mosquito-borne diseases, including eastern equine encephalitis, Jamestown Canyon virus and West Nile virus.

Deer ticks can also carry bacteria that cause Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis and other illnesses.

No specific treatment is available for these viral diseases. Many people infected with the viruses carried by ticks and mosquitoes do not have symptoms. If you experience symptoms, call a health care provider as soon as you can.