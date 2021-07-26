MILFORD, Maine — One person was arrested on drugs and weapons-related charges in Milford following a search warrant that involved more than 12 people, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

A portion of Water Street, directly behind the Milford town offices, was closed as police conducted the search.

While specific charges or information about who was arrested was not immediately available Monday night, the Sheriff’s Office said this is the second arrest “in the area” on similar charges.





Last week, Milford Selectboard members voiced concerns over what they called a rising drug problem in the town.

Selectman Doug Libby said during the meeting he hopes to arrange a time for the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office to engage with the residents of Milford to discuss what is being done in the town.

The Sheriff’s Office mobilized its special response team to assist with the warrant and enlisted the help of the Maine State Police and Warden Service.

Since the investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.