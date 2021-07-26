This story will be updated.

FRENCHVILLE, Maine — A fire that destroyed Dr. Levesque Elementary School was likely caused by electrical components in a wall between the gymnasium and the nurse’s office, according to investigators from the state fire marshal’s office.

A little more than a month before the coming school year, the fire has displaced 130 students, 10 full-time teachers and 10 additional staff, and has rendered the historic and award-winning elementary school a total loss.





The kindergarten and pre-K addition stands mostly intact at the Dr. Levesque elementary school, where a fire destroyed much of the school’s white wing. Credit: Hannah Catlin / St. John Valley Times

The white wing of the building — which included the gymnasium and many of the school’s classrooms and offices — is destroyed. Built in 1964, key elements of its structure left the building vulnerable to fire. For one, the school did not have sprinklers nor any other building-wide fire suppression system since it was built before those features were required by law.

In addition, its double-pitched roof created a pocket of air in the attic for the fire to feed on, which Frenchville Fire Chief Peter Parent said contributed to the rapid spread of flames. During the blaze, firefighters destroyed the connection between the white wing and the rest of the school, preventing further spread and leaving the 1951 red wing and 1989 kindergarten addition standing.

The building had received yearly safety inspections from the Maine School Management Association, and was compliant with other requirements including stocking fire extinguishers and practicing regular fire drills, according to Superintendent Ben Sirois. At the time of the fire, he said there had been no plans to retrofit the building with fire suppression equipment.

On the same day the Dr. Levesque building was destroyed, sprinkler systems at the much newer Westbrook High School in southern Maine prevented the spread of an electrical fire, according to the Westbrook Fire Department.

This aerial photograph shows the charred rubble is all that remains for much of the Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville after a Sunday morning fire ravaged the school. Credit: Courtesy of Steven Deschaine/Deschaine Digital

There are no certain plans for the coming school year, but Principal Cheryl Hallowell said the goal is to maintain the planned start date for classes, Sept. 9.

On Sunday night, Hallowell, Sirois and three other SAD 33 district administrators met in the St. John Valley Technology Center to talk through some initial ideas on how to house former Dr. Levesque School classes. Hallowell said the group circled a few potential ideas, including incorporating modular classrooms, but would discuss the matter in greater depth at a school board meeting on Wednesday.