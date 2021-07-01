Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to high 70s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 12 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 858. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
President Joe Biden and his White House are planning a slate of travel and events this weekend to celebrate his administration’s progress combating the pandemic, though the country fell short of his July 4 vaccination goal.
End of Nirav Shah’s TV briefings marks symbolic step in Maine’s COVID-19 fight
The news conferences were a daily ritual at the start of the pandemic when the virus captivated the state’s attention and Mainers were isolated in their homes, unsure about next steps.
It’ll cost more than $2.5M to repair Down East roads and trails washed out in June rainstorm
The deluge turned trickling creeks into rivers and washed away large sections of road in Jonesboro, Machias, Roque Bluffs and Birch Harbor.
Beautification effort targets Bangor neighborhood that has seen many of the city’s overdose deaths
The group is sprucing up the area just outside of downtown that includes Union Street and First, Second and Third streets.
Penobscot County is paying thousands to clean up trash-strewn former YMCA building
The parking lot of the former YMCA has so much debris and trash in it that it will cost Penobscot County an estimated $4,000 to $5,000 to clean it up.
Utility takeover bill gets new life after skeptical Maine lawmaker flips back to support it
Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, amended his bill on Wednesday to make the new utility pay property taxes. That change won over Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, who was one of two senators who flipped to derail final passage earlier this month.
New $8.5B Maine budget upping school, local aid sails toward passage in Legislature
The budget has been workshopped for weeks after the governor revised her package following nearly $1 billion in revised revenue projections for the next two years.
Kennebec River rescue highlights challenges of protecting endangered Atlantic salmon
Those committed to restoring the Atlantic salmon in our rivers sometimes go to extraordinary lengths to help.
Monthly art walk returns to the ‘Arts Capital of Maine’
Folks in the arts and downtown community feel the return of the tradition will be a great way to bring people together as the pandemic wanes.
In other Maine news…
Tenants of federally subsidized Auburn complex barred from using window AC units
Man accused of hitting Mass. state trooper with Jeep arrested in Auburn with child rape suspect
Former Brunswick hotel owner accused of using campaign funds to pay off hotel debt
Founder of New England School of Communications dies at 84
Janet Mills vetoes bill to let Maine tribes run gaming businesses
Bill to jumpstart northern Maine’s renewable energy industry earns Janet Mills’ signature
Maine law restricting facial recognition technology statewide is one of the nation’s toughest