The founder of the New England School of Communications at Husson University died over the weekend.

George Wildey created the New England School of Broadcasting in 1981 with the goal of training students for careers in broadcasting and related fields. The school, originally based on Exchange Street in Bangor, later changed its name to the New England School of Communications.

When Wildey served as president of the school, he “treated everyone that worked with him as family, making the workplace less of a job and more of a caring, close-knit community,” the school said Tuesday morning in announcing his death. “He would always take an active interest in your life with a hand to help if the need would arise.”





He was 84 years old, according to CBS affiliate WABI.

After retiring, Wildey moved to Naples, Florida, and kept in touch with school members, frequently calling to inquire about school enrollment and occasionally visiting.

In 2001, the Wildey Communication Center was constructed in his honor, providing students with classrooms, a television studio, an audio engineering studio, control rooms, video editing production suites and a newsroom.