A man wanted for hitting a Massachusetts state trooper with a stolen Jeep over the weekend was arrested Tuesday in Auburn where he was hiding with a child rape suspect.

Luis Price-Gonzalez, 29, faces charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, negligent operation and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, among others, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The other man arrested with him, 22-year-old Andy Escarfuller-Medina, faces two charges of statutory rape of a child, posing a child in the nude, distributing material showing a child in a sexual act and breaking and entering in the nighttime, among other charges, the state police said Tuesday.

Price-Gonzalez, who was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, fled from a traffic stop on Route 1A in Revere, Massachusetts, on Saturday when he turned onto Bellevue Avenue, a dead-end street, the state police said. He allegedly rammed a state police crusier head-on as he tried to get away.

While Price-Gonzalez backed up after the crash, the trooper exited his cruiser and then Price-Gonzalez allegedly hit him with the Jeep, sending the trooper up and over the hood, before fleeing onto Revere Street.

Escarfuller-Medina allegedly stole the Jeep from a family member.

The two men are being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, where they await extradition to Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which assisted in Tuesday’s arrest.