A Fryeburg woman was killed Tuesday morning when a pickup truck blew through a stop sign and collided with the truck in which she was a passenger.

Shawn Geyer, 48, of Brownfield was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Depot Road in Brownfield about 8:42 a.m. when he didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 160, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Geyer collided with the passenger side of another Dodge pickup truck, driven by 70-year-old Larry Parker of Fryeburg, the newspaper reported.





Parker’s wife, 73-year-old Jacqueline Parker, was sitting in the passenger seat. She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.