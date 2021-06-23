A woman who allegedly murdered her 3-year-old son has been arrested in Stockton Springs.

Jessica Williams, 35, is charged in the death of her son, Maddox Williams, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Wednesday.

She was arrested at her mother’s home in Stockton Springs Wednesday afternoon and taken by police to Waldo County Jail in Belfast.

Jessica Williams. Credit: Courtesy of Waldo County Jail

Maddox Williams was pronounced dead on Sunday after being brought to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast by Jessica Williams and Williams’ mother.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Detectives and evidence technicians had conducted interviews and investigated the boy’s death since Sunday.

The 3-year-old boy’s death marks the third high-profile killing of a young child in the Bangor region in less than a month.

A 6-week-old boy in Brewer was shaken to death on May 31, according to prosecutors. The boy’s 36-year-old father, Ronald Harding is charged with manslaughter.

Less than a week later, on June 6, Hillary Goding was charged with manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Hailey Anne Goding, in Old Town.

Hillary Goding called 911 on June 4, saying her daughter was unresponsive and not breathing. Prosecutors said she didn’t immediately seek medical treatment for her daughter, who died two days later at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Before this spring, the most recent killing of a young child happened in Presque Isle on March 17, 2019, when Matthew Leavitt, 35, fatally shot his 14-month-old son, Quinten Leavitt, before he fatally shot himself.

The 3-year-old’s death on Sunday also marks the second high-profile killing of a child in Stockton Springs since 2018.

In February 2018, 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy was beaten to death by her mother, Sharon Kennedy, and stepfather, Julio Carrillo, in the family’s Stockton Springs condominium.

The 10-year-old’s beating death, following the death of 4-year-old Kendall Chick in Wiscasset two months earlier, focused intense scrutiny on Maine’s child welfare system. The state had received 25 reports about Marissa Kennedy and her family in the 16 months leading up to her murder, when the family lived in Bangor and then Stockton Springs.

The reports often alleged Carrillo’s violent, controlling behavior toward Marissa and Sharon Kennedy, but no one managed to confirm he was abusing the girl — a finding that would have prompted the state to remove her from her mother and stepfather’s custody.

Carrillo is now serving a 55-year sentence for murder. Sharon Kennedy is serving a 48-year sentence.

Last year, 11 children died after the state’s child welfare system had received reports concerning their safety, though none of those deaths was ruled a homicide, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. Most of those deaths were ruled accidents, according to DHHS.