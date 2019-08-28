Julio Carrillo sentenced to 55 years for violent beating death of stepdaughter Marissa Kennedy

BELFAST, Maine — A Waldo County judge today sentenced 52-year-old Julio Carrillo to 55 years in prison and $6,100 in restitution for the violent beating death of his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

State prosecutors had asked the court to sentence Carrillo to life in prison for the murder of Marissa Kennedy, describing the young girl’s death as torture that deeply affected the wider community.

But Carrillo’s attorney argued for a more lenient 35- to 40-year prison sentence, telling the court earlier this month that his client had admitted responsibility, pleaded guilty and waived his right to a trial.

Carillo’s attorney also said he believed Carrillo was capable of being rehabilitated.

Carrillo and his wife, Sharon Carillo, 34, the mother of the slain girl, were charged with murder following the February 2018 death of the child at their home in Stockton Springs.

The child allegedly suffered months of physical abuse leading up to her death. Because the state’s Department of Health and Human Services had received multiple reports alleging that the 10-year-old was being abused, Kennedy’s death focused intense scrutiny on Maine’s child welfare system.

The Belfast courtroom was full of people this morning, including Carrillo’s family members, journalists and lawyers who were interested in the outcome of his hearing.

Sharon Carrillo, who has been in the same two jails as her husband since they were arrested, was not present. The Carrillos have three surviving children, two who were 1 and 2 at the time of their sister’s murder and one who was born when Sharon Carrillo was in jail. The children are living with Julio Carrillo’s parents in New York State.

Several of Carrillo’s family members addressed the court, telling Justice Robert Murray that the Julio Carrillo they know is a good man — a loving son, father and brother who did something that was deeply out of character when he hurt his stepdaughter.

His father, Julio Carrillo Sr., was emotional when he took his turn.

“They’re depicting my son as a monster. He’s not a monster. He’s a good man,” Carrillo Sr., said. “Something happened … everybody goes through hard times. Please have mercy on him.”

Those words were echoed by others who spoke, expressing their love for both Carrillo and his victim. They said they knew the family had been struggling when they moved to Maine but had no idea things had taken such a dark turn.

Carmen Carrillo, the defendant’s mother, said that she noticed nothing out of the ordinary when her son’s family came to New York for Thanksgiving in 2017, three months before Kennedy was killed.

“We went shopping. Got our nails done. She was happy as always,” Carmen Carrillo said. “No marks on her legs. No bruises on her arms. Your honor, if I had seen anything, I swear to you, I would have been the first to take action.”

