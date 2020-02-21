Marissa Kennedy’s mother sentenced to 48 years for girl’s murder

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 21, 2020 1:26 pm

This story will be updated.

BELFAST, Maine — A Belfast judge on Friday sentenced Sharon Kennedy to 48 years for her role in the death of her 10-year-old daughter Marissa Kennedy.

Sharon Kennedy, who took back her maiden name after getting her marriage to Julio Carrillo annulled in December, was convicted of her daughter’s murder after an emotional, often-harrowing, two-week trial that same month.

The death of Marissa Kennedy shook people around Maine and beyond and focused intense scrutiny on the state’s child welfare system. It also spurred a series of state investigations and other efforts to protect vulnerable Maine kids.

[A look at Marissa Kennedy’s love-filled life prior to abuse]

Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty to his role in the beating death of Marissa Kennedy last year and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

State prosecutors asked that Sharon Kennedy be sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her daughter. Her defense team asked for a lesser sentence of 25 years.

Marissa Kennedy, who had grown up living with her mother and her mother’s parents in New York state, moved to Maine with Sharon Kennedy and Julio Carrillo after the two married and began having other children. The family lived first in Bangor, where Marissa Kennedy attended Fairmount School and made friends among her classmates. After a year, they moved to the condominium in Stockton Springs that Sharon Kennedy’s parents owned.

Everywhere they went, neighbors remembered that something seemed very wrong with the Carrillo family. In Bangor, police were often called about fighting in the home and many reports were made to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. In Stockton Springs, the family had a caseworker, who had visited them just days before the girl’s death and noticed she was bruised and very quiet.

[2 years after high-profile murders, child welfare workers still struggle to know when kids are at risk]

In the end, no one intervened in the beatings that began after Thanksgiving 2017 and lasted until Marissa Kennedy’s death a few months later.

On Feb. 25, 2018, Sharon Kennedy and Julio Carrillo called 911 to report that the girl was not breathing. At first, they maintained to police that the girl had somehow fatally injured herself in the basement where she had gone to watch the movie “Despicable Me.” But as first responders examined Marissa Kennedy’s body, they saw bruises and old and new injuries that were inconsistent with the story told by Sharon Kennedy and Julio Carrillo.

It wasn’t long before the couple confessed, telling police they would punish Marissa Kennedy by having her kneel naked on the tile floor in the kitchen and beat her with their hands, a belt and a metal mop so hard that the handle broke. When she died, the autopsy showed her body had between 40 and 50 distinct blunt force injuries, including deep open wounds on her knees, shins and feet, which were infected, broken ribs, and a lacerated liver.

[Jurors don’t buy ‘victim claim’ as they convict Carrillo mom for murdering daughter]

During Sharon Kennedy’s trial, the state’s chief medical examiner testified that no single injury led to the girl’s battered child syndrome death. It was the totality of what she had endured, he said, adding that her heart “finally gave way.”

For prosecutors, the six hours or so of Sharon Kennedy’s audio and videotaped conversations with detectives, which took place shortly after Marissa Kennedy’s death, were all they needed to prove her guilt. Jurors heard and watched those conversations, which included a videotaped tour of the condominium in which Sharon Kennedy demonstrated to detectives how she and Julio Carrillo would punish Marissa Kennedy.

“Why on earth would anyone admit they beat a child to death unless they were involved?” Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea asked the jurors in December.

But Sharon Kennedy’s defense team maintained over the weeks of the trial that their client, who has an IQ of 70 and limited mental ability, was also a victim of Julio Carrillo. Chilling home videos played during the trial showed a chaotic, disturbing household where Julio Carrillo was in control.

Defense attorneys Chris MacLean and Laura Shaw tried to persuade the jury that Sharon Kennedy’s low intellectual functioning and her fear of her husband made her especially vulnerable to making a false confession. MacLean told the jury that initially his client denied being part of any of the abuse and backpedaled only after detectives told her that Julio Carrillo had been “100 percent honest” about what happened. Sharon Carrillo eventually caved under pressure from detectives, he said, but it didn’t mean it was true.