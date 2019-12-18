Jury finds Carrillo guilty of murdering daughter

BELFAST, Maine — After deliberating for less than five hours on Wednesday, a jury has unanimously found Sharon Carrillo guilty.

Carrillo, 35, was charged in the beating death of her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy, who was found dead at the family’s Stockton Springs home in February 2018.

For state prosecutors, the six hours or so of Sharon Carrillo’s audio and videotaped conversations with detectives, which took place shortly after Kennedy’s death, were all they needed to prove her guilt. Jurors heard and watched those conversations, which included a videotaped tour of the condominium in which Sharon Carrillo demonstrated to detectives how she and Julio Carrillo would beat Kennedy.

“Why on earth would anyone admit they beat a child to death unless they were involved?” Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea asked the jury Tuesday in her closing argument. “Your commonsense tells you that what Sharon Carrillo first told the detectives is who she is. She is the mother of Marissa Kennedy, who routinely beat her daughter until her heart [stopped working.]”

At first, Carrillo and her now-estranged husband, Julio Carrillo, maintained to police that the girl had somehow fatally injured herself in the basement where she had gone to watch the movie “Despicable Me.” But as first responders examined Kennedy’s body, they saw bruises and old and new injuries that were inconsistent with the story told by the Carrillos. It didn’t take long before Julio Carrillo and then later Sharon Carrillo told Maine State Police detectives a different narrative that included harrowing details of torture and abuse that began after Thanksgiving 2017, and lasted until her death a few months later. The Carrillos told police they would punish Kennedy by having her kneel naked on the tile floor in the kitchen and beat her with their hands, a belt and a mop so hard that the handle broke.

Julio Carrillo, 52, pleaded guilty to depraved indifference murder, the same charge levied against Sharon Carrillo, earlier this year and is serving a 55-year sentence. Although jurors were informed about Julio Carrillo’s guilty plea, they were instructed by Justice Robert Murray that his plea didn’t necessarily exonerate Sharon Carrillo.

Her attorneys, Chris MacLean and Laura Shaw, worked to prove to the jury that a very different scenario had taken place. Through witness testimony and other evidence they tried to show that Sharon Carrillo was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband, and that both she and her daughter were effectively silenced by him from disclosing details of what was happening in the home. A defense expert testified that Sharon Carrillo’s IQ of 70 puts her in the bottom 2 percent of the population and that her low-intellectual functioning, along with other factors — including her fear of an abusive husband — meant that she was vulnerable to making a false confession.

MacLean told the jury that initially his client denied being part of any of the abuse and backpedaled only after detectives told her that Julio Carrillo had been “100 percent honest” about what happened. Sharon Carrillo eventually caved under pressure from detectives, he said, but it didn’t mean it was true. He said that no physical evidence connected Sharon Carrillo to Kennedy’s abuse.

“Everything she ended up saying ‘yes’ to was part of the fiction that Julio Carrillo invented,” the attorney argued.

MacLean showed the jurors the photograph depicting Kennedy, naked, kneeling on the tile floor with her pregnant mother, naked, kneeling on the floor behind her to dispel arguments from prosecutors that Sharon Carrillo was somehow an accomplice.

“For the love of God, ladies and gentlemen — does that look like an accomplice to you?” he asked. “Julio Carrillo was acting alone in torturing and killing that little girl.”

Over the course of the eight-day-long trial, jurors saw evidence that included photographs of the girl’s injuries, both from the autopsy and from before her death, apparently taken by Sharon or Julio Carrillo. They also saw cell phone videos taken by her stepfather, Julio Carrillo, which showed chaos and abuse inside the home that seemed aimed at both Kennedy and Sharon Carrillo.

Among the first witnesses were the first responders who arrived at the home soon after Kennedy died, the police detectives who interviewed Sharon Carrillo, officers who gathered forensic evidence at the home and Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, the state’s chief medical examiner, who described what he learned about Kennedy’s injuries from the autopsy. They also heard from two expert witnesses — one the director of the Maine State Forensic Service — who gave a snapshot of Sharon Carrillo’s state of mind at the time of the murder. Both found that she may have made a false confession.

Other witnesses included a veritable parade of people who knew or suspected there was abuse happening in the home and tried to get help. Among those were people who lived near the Carrillos in their Main Street apartment in Bangor, including Randy Poulin, who said he saw Julio Carrillo hit Kennedy hard on the head and then threw her teddy bear in a dumpster, and Ethan Miele, who told the court he heard “crying, whimpering and skin-on-skin contact” in the apartment below him, as well as a child saying, “Daddy, stop! Daddy, please, please stop!”

Miele and others in the building reported the abuse to Bangor police and also the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. Others who reported their suspicions included school officials from the Fairmount School in Bangor and Kennedy’s pediatrician at Eastern Maine Medical Center. The family was in the system, but the system failed to protect Kennedy.

One of the first witnesses who testified was social worker Sue Webber, who paid a home visit to the Carrillos about 48 hours before Kennedy’s death. She noticed the girl was bruised and lethargic but failed to verify Julio Carrillo’s claims that Kennedy was harming herself and that the stepfather was taking all the steps necessary to keep his family safe. In her notes from visits with the family, she described Julio Carrillo as “charming,” MacLean said in court.

Kennedy’s death, along with the child abuse death of 4-year-old Kendall Chick just a couple of months earlier, focused intense scrutiny on the state’s child welfare system and set off a series of state investigations and other efforts to protect vulnerable Maine kids. But it could have been different, MacLean said outside the courtroom Wednesday.

“It’s readily apparent that there were complete failures in the system,” he said, running down the list of how many people tried — and failed — to get meaningful help for Kennedy. “All the evidence provided in court was available to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services at all times, for anyone to draw conclusions. For them to draw the conclusion that Marissa was not in some form of grave danger is just mind-boggling to me.”