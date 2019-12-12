Police recordings detail how Sharon Carrillo explained her daughter’s abuse

If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.

This story will be updated.

BELFAST, Maine — In a three-hour interview conducted the day after 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy died, Maine State Police Det. Jason Andrews tried to figure out why Sharon Carrillo and her husband Julio Carrillo had abused her so severely.

“We can always figure out the ‘what,’” he said to Sharon Carrillo, referring to the brutal story told by the injuries on the girl’s body. “It’s always the ‘why’ that gives us questions.”

Over the course of the interview, Carrillo, who is on trial for the murder of her daughter in February 2018, tried to provide insight. Jurors watched a video of the interview on Thursday, the fifth day of the trial. Julio Carrillo, who was convicted of murder earlier this year, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for Kennedy’s beating death.

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

Sharon Carrillo told Andrews that Kennedy used to lie to her and to Julio Carrillo, the girl’s stepfather. Kennedy also acted out because she was jealous of her two younger siblings. But the biggest reason the Carrillos began torturing the child after Thanksgiving 2017 was because Sharon Carrillo’s stepmother, Roseanne Kennedy, told them to do so in text messages sent from her home in New York state, she said. Her father and stepmother owned the Stockton Springs condominium where the family lived for free, Sharon Carrillo tearfully explained to the detective, and when Roseanne Kennedy told them what to do — they did it.

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

“Again, Sharon, how did we get to where we are today?” he asked.

“Because of listening to my stepmom and punishing her,” Sharon Carrillo answered.

During the interview, she told police that she had never actually seen the messages — but that Julio Carrillo, who had the phone, received them and would relate Roseanne Kennedy’s alleged instructions, including the directive to have Marissa Kennedy take off her clothes and kneel on the tile floor while they hit her with their hands and a belt.

“[Julio] tells me that she said do this to her,” Sharon Carrillo recounted.

The detective didn’t buy it, and told her he didn’t think they would find any texts from the stepmother when they looked. Sharon Carrillo, whose attorneys have said has an intellectual disability and a very low IQ, seemed incredulous.

“If she didn’t say it? This would never have happened,” Sharon Carrillo said.

But much later in the police interview, she appeared to change her story.

“The stuff about the text messages from your stepmother?” Andrews asked.

“Is not true,” Carrillo, her voice small and faint, answered.

As the hours passed, more grim details emerged of Marissa Kennedy’s abuse. Her mother said that she would stand on the back of Marissa Kennedy’s calves as the girl knelt on the kitchen floor, while Julio Carrillo watched from the kitchen. On Wednesday, the jurors had seen photographs from the autopsy that showed the very deep, infected wounds inflicted on Marissa Kennedy’s feet, shins and knees, which may have resulted from pressure being put on the backs of her calves, according to medical officials.

And Sharon Carrillo remembered that her daughter told her something in the week before she died.

“Before her speech completely went away, she said, ‘It feels like I’m dying,’” Carrillo said, weeping. “I should have listened to her. It was her body going through all this pain.”

Marrissa Kennedy allegedly suffered months of physical abuse leading up to her death. Since the state’s Department of Health and Human Services had received multiple reports alleging that she was being abused, the girl’s death focused intense scrutiny on Maine’s child welfare system.

Under scrutiny, the department scrambled to change a range of practices regarding its handling of abuse cases and it reopened six months’ worth of seemingly lower-severity cases. State legislators launched an external review of the state agency’s handling of the case of Marissa Kennedy and 4-year-old Kendall Chick, who had been murdered by her grandfather’s fiancee months earlier after DHHS placed her with her grandfather.