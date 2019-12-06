Jurors in Sharon Carrillo trial shown photos of the abuse her daughter suffered

BELFAST, Maine — A little girl clad in brightly patterned pajamas but with purple bruises on her belly and face so livid they made some in the courtroom gasp. A little girl lying dead on the floor of a bedroom in the Stockton Springs home she had shared with her mother, stepfather and two younger siblings.

Those are some of the photos that jurors saw on Monday during the first day of the murder trial of Sharon Carrillo, the mother of Marissa Kennedy, who died on Feb. 25, 2018.

Carrillo is charged with depraved indifference murder and, if convicted, faces the possibility of being sentenced to life in prison for the crime. During opening statements, Donald Macomber, the assistant attorney general who helping to prosecute the case, described Sharon Carrillo as an enthusiastic participant in the beatings and torture of her daughter Friday morning during the opening statements of her trial.

Macomber described the abuse in some detail, and Carrillo, who sat next to her attorneys, audibly wept.

“Who beat her to death and was responsible for her murder? Her mother, Sharon Carrillo, and her stepfather, Julio Carrillo,” the prosecutor said. “Sharon Carrillo confessed that she and her husband had beat Marissa to death. They said they beat her for being disrespectful. That they had done this a couple of times a day for a month.”

But defense attorney Chris MacLean of Camden painted a sharply different picture of her, saying that she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her now-estranged husband, Julio Carrillo, who was convicted of killing the girl earlier this year. MacLean said that his client’s very low intelligence and domestic violence history helps explain why she made a “false confession” to police about her guilt.

“It’s often said you can never really know what’s going on behind the closed doors of every American home,” the attorney said.

Jurors got a glimpse into some of what was going on behind the unremarkable-looking doors of the condominium unit where the family had been living. The first witnesses called to testify in the trial were among the first people to respond to a 911 call that had been made from the condo.

It was a snowy afternoon, and Vern Thompson, the Stockton Springs fire chief and ambulance driver, learned from dispatchers about the 10-year-old girl who had “possibly fallen and was not breathing,” he told the court. He lived nearby, and was the first to arrive at the home. A man who he learned later was Julio Carrillo was standing just inside the door, holding a child in his arms, and pointed Thompson in the direction of a bedroom where Marissa Kennedy and Sharon Carrillo were — the mother on the bed, the little girl on the floor.

He checked for a pulse but didn’t find one. He noticed that the girl’s eyes were fixed, telling him she wasn’t breathing and when he checked her airway, he saw “brown stuff coming out of her mouth,” brown stuff that was the same color as stains he noticed on the mattress. He saw the bruising on her belly and the whitish-gray color of her face, and when he tried to do chest compressions he couldn’t because her chest was so hard.

“The mother was just lying on the bed,” he said. “She was crying.”