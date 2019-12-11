Disturbing footage taken in Carrillo house shows a snapshot of a troubled family

If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.

This story will be updated.

BELFAST, Maine — Jurors saw more disturbing photos and videos Wednesday morning as Sharon Carrillo’s murder trial continued.

Those included a photograph of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, badly bruised and wearing only underwear, kneeling naked on the tile floor with her hands up, and a different photograph of the girl in the same position, this time with her naked, pregnant mother kneeling behind her with her own hands extended above her head.

The images and videos were recovered from the nine cell phones found at the Carrillo home in Stockton Springs, according to testimony from Dawn Ego of the Maine State Police’s Computer Crimes Unit. Sharon Carrillo, 35, has been charged with the murder of Kennedy, who died from child abuse in February 2018. Julio Carrillo, Sharon’s husband and Kennedy’s stepfather, is serving a 55-year sentence for his role in her death. Sharon Carrillo’s defense attorneys argue their client was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband and that she should not be found guilty in the death of her daughter.

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

Ego told Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea that she did not know who took the photo of the girl by herself. Her mother cried in the courtroom as the photograph was displayed on the video screen for the court. She also cried as the image of herself and her daughter was shown.

Prosecutors showed two videos that had been confiscated from the family’s phones — one believed to have been taken by Julio Carrillo on Christmas Day 2017. It was a chilling counterpoint to most family Christmas clips. In it, a distraught Sharon Carrillo is screaming, crying and pleading for Julio Carrillo to leave her alone. Their toddler wanders around one of the empty rooms in the Stockton Springs condominium where they were living as his parents yell and scream.

“Go sit. Go sit down,” Julio Carrillo, who is holding the phone, screamed at his wife. “No one has done nothing to you. This is for no reason. On this day. On Christmas Day.”

Sharon Carrillo, sounding nearly hysterical, responded.

“Let me calm down. Leave me alone for a second,” she screamed back. “You promised me.”

In the second video shown that morning, Sharon Carrillo, wearing a pink robe and fuzzy socks, moves around the apartment in a state of acute distress as her husband follows her with the phone. She went into the bathroom and then into the family’s bedroom and covers herself up with a blanket, which Julio Carrillo removes.

“I just want to calm down, please,” Sharon Carrillo screamed at him.

“Stop this! It is too early in the morning for this,” her husband yelled back. “Sharon, get up! You have done so much damage to the baby inside you. I just asked you to sit up! Oh my God, please! Just sit up!”

Then he mentioned Kennedy.

“Look what Marissa’s doing now — Marissa’s behaving and you’re not,” Julio Carrillo said to her.

“Stop recording me! Stop recording me! Stop recording me!” Sharon Carrillo, again sounding hysterical, responded.

In cross-examination, Sharon Carrillo’s defense attorney Laura Shaw of Camden asked Ego if she recalled another video in which Sharon and Julio Carrillo are arguing and “Julio is screaming and telling her she’s going to lose her kids.”

Ego said she did.

It seemed jurors were preparing to watch another series of family movies when one of them became sick, the second time this week that has happened. Court recessed early for lunch.