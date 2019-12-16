Witnesses describe Carrillos’ disturbing behavior before Marissa Kennedy’s death

BELFAST, Maine — Months before Marissa Kennedy was killed at her home in Stockton Springs in February 2018, her stepfather, Julio Carrillo, allegedly told his co-workers at Tozier’s Family Market in Searsport that the girl had died — even using that as an excuse to miss work on occasion.

In response, his co-workers gathered food for the family and even purchased items to help them out, his former manager Lori Brassbridge testified Monday morning at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast.

“We were all sympathetic to him,” Brassbridge said. “We were kind of grieving with him grieving his child.”

But, at that time, 10-year-old Marrissa Kennedy was still alive.

Brassbridge was among the first witnesses this week to take the stand in the trial of Kennedy’s mother, Sharon Carrillo, who is charged with murder in the child abuse death of the girl. Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty earlier this year and is serving a 55-year sentence for killing his stepdaughter. But Justice Robert Murray told the jury that his plea does not necessarily exonerate Sharon Carrillo, who’s trying to prove to jurors that she was not criminally responsible for her daughter’s death. Her attorneys are working to show the jury that she was so scared of her husband, and so vulnerable because of her intellectual disabilities that she also was one of his victims.

Other witnesses called Monday morning included a Bangor police officer who allegedly responded to a report that Kennedy had run away from the family’s apartment when they were living in that city, and a janitor of the Bangor apartment building where the Carrillos lived who said she heard such disturbing behavior from the family that she called both the police and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. Another man who lived in the same apartment building testified on Monday that he heard Julio Carrillo hollering so loudly at his wife the noise traveled through the building’s pipes.

“[Julio Carrillo] said ‘I’m going to cut you into little pieces and send you to the hospital,’” Daniel Whitney recalled, adding that he also heard the Carrillo tell his wife that she was an unfit mother and he was going to turn her into the state.

A month or so after Sharon Carrillo had given birth to her third child, the witness said Julio Carrillo told her she was so fat that no man would want her.

“There were so many damn incidents,” he said.

The social worker who interacted with Kennedy when she spent a month at Sweetser — a behavioral school for children in Belfast — during the autumn before her death, described the girl as kind and creative. When Danielle MacLeod met with Kennedy’s parents after the girl was admitted to the crisis stabilization unit in October 2017, Julio Carrillo did most of the talking, she told the jury. He described Kennedy as being “oppositional defiant, aggressive,” and had terrible tantrums and suicidal thoughts. That wasn’t the girl that MacLeod saw, however.

“She was just a sweet, sweet little girl,” MacLeod said.

The last witness to testify Monday morning was Dr. Amy Barrett, Kennedy’s pediatrician at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Prosecutors worked to drive home the point that at every turn, Sharon Carrillo never disclosed what was actually happening in the home. She could have told anyone — the policeman, the social worker, neighbors, doctors, co-workers and others, prosecutors suggested, but she didn’t.

“Although Julio might have done a lot of the talking, Sharon Carrillo never told you what was going on in the home, did she?” Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea asked MacLeod. “She never told you about violence in the home, did she?”

“No,” MacLeod responded.