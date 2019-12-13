Defense tries to show Sharon Carrillo was a victim of husband

If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.

BELFAST, Maine — Growing up, Sharon Carrillo was a sweet, intellectually challenged girl who didn’t speak until she was almost 5 years old but who always followed the rules. And as a young mother, she never raised a hand or even her voice to her child.

That’s the Sharon Carrillo jurors learned about Friday as her father and stepmother took the stand to testify. But after Sharon Carrillo met and married Julio Carrillo and moved to Maine, both she and her daughter seemed to become more under his control, Joseph and Roseann Kennedy told the court during the sixth day of the trial for the murder of Marissa Kennedy.

The last time the Kennedys saw Marissa Kennedy was in August, when they noticed that she would even glance to Julio Carrillo for permission for permission to order food when the older couple took the family to dinner.

“I said, ‘Oh, my God, he’s controlling what she eats,” Roseann Kennedy said, going on to describe distressing behavior she saw from Sharon Carrillo. “I knew he had control over them, but I never understood the control a person could have over somebody.”

Sharon Carrillo’s stepmother was the first witness the jury heard from Thursday, but she wasn’t the first person to take the stand that day. Even before the jury arrived, Julio Carrillo took the stand but invoked the Fifth Amendment, refusing to answer questions asked by his estranged wife’s attorney, including whether he had sent Sharon Carrillo a text message telling her he was going to kill her daughter, whether he sexually assaulted Sharon Carrillo and Marissa Kennedy, and whether he acted alone in killing the 10-year-old girl.

Justice Robert Murray ruled it was Julio Carrillo’s right to refuse to testify against his wife, according to News Center Maine.

After Roseann and Joseph Kennedy testified about controlling, disturbing — but not physically abusive — behavior they saw in the Carrillo home, jurors heard from other witnesses, including neighbors who had lived near the Carrillo family in Bangor and former coworkers of Julio Carrillo’s from Ocean State Job Lot in Belfast. They also heard lengthy testimony from a psychologist who examined Sharon Carrillo after the murder, and said that her very low IQ and her gullibility made her susceptible to making a false confession during police interrogation, a claim that state prosecutors denied.

Sharon Carrillo’s attorney aruges that no evidence ties her to Marissa Kennedy’s abuse and murder — other than her own incriminating statements — and that his client was another one of Julio Carrillo’s victims.

Jurors also heard from a school nurse and guidance counselor from the Fairmount School in Bangor, both of whom had gone to the Carrillo home because they were so concerned about Marissa Kennedy.

The trial is expected to resume Monday with more witnesses called by the defense.