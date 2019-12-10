What has happened so far in Sharon Carrillo’s murder trial for the death of her daughter

BELFAST, Maine — The night after first responders discovered Marissa Kennedy’s lifeless body at her home in Stockton Springs, two Maine State Police detectives interviewed her mother for more than two hours at the town office, trying to gather the facts of the case.

For much of that time, Sharon Carrillo, 35, who is being tried for the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, was calm, pleasant and conversational, according to Detective Jason Andrews who testified on Monday afternoon. In audio excerpts of that session played for the jury, Carrillo staunchly denied having a role in Kennedy’s death — even though she confessed to the crime shortly thereafter, according to state prosecutors and police affidavits filed in the case.

Sue Webber, the case manager who was likely the last social worker to see Marissa Kennedy alive at her home, testified earlier on Monday that she saw bruises on the girl in the days leading up to her death. But the social worker said she hadn’t documented any domestic violence against Sharon Carrillo, who claims she also suffered abuse at the hands of her husband, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison earlier this year for his role in the beating death of his stepdaughter. The social worker also said Carrillo denied any incidents of being abused when asked about it privately.

Webber, who worked for Home Counselors Inc., an agency that provides home-based family services, visited the Stockton Springs condo where Kennedy was living with her family on Feb. 23, 2018, just days before the girl was found dead there.

“I asked her about the bruises and what happened, and she did not answer me,” Webber said. “When I was there, [Kennedy] was very quiet. Her eyes were opening and closing. She did not talk at all.”

Previously, on the first day of the trial, jurors saw graphic photos of the little girl clad in brightly patterned pajamas, but with purple bruises on her belly and face that made some in the courtroom gasp. In another picture shown to jurors, she was lying dead on the floor of a bedroom in her family’s home.

Sharon Carrillo faces the possibility of life in prison for the crime. During opening statements, Donald Macomber, the assistant attorney general who is helping to prosecute the case, described Sharon Carrillo as an enthusiastic participant in the beatings and torture of her daughter.

Jurors could hear testimony from as many as 60 potential witnesses in the murder trial of Sharon Carrillo.

Those witnesses include law enforcement officers, medical examiners, Carrillo’s family members and Shawna Gatto, the 44-year-old Wiscassett woman who was sentenced to 50 years this summer for the murder of 4-year-old Kendall Chick.