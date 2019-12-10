Taped confession details how Sharon Carrillo and husband abused daughter before death

This story will be updated.

If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.

BELFAST, Maine — The last few days of Marissa Kennedy’s life were unspeakably difficult, with no relief from the continual beatings that had been inflicted on the 10-year-old for about three months. Her body failing, she could no longer walk or talk — or even go to the bathroom by herself. But her mother and stepfather thought she was faking, and still hit her with a belt.

And when a social worker paid the family a visit about 48 hours before Kennedy died, Sharon Carrillo and husband Julio Carrillo staged a scene so that the visitor would believe the situation in the home to be normal.

They didn’t want to get in trouble.

That’s what Sharon Carrillo told Maine State Police detectives the night of the girl’s February 2018 death at the family’s home in Stockton Springs, according to audio recordings played for jurors on Tuesday, the third day of Sharon Carrillo’s trial for the murder of her daughter.

This confession contradicted Sharon Carrillo’s initial statements that Kennedy went down to the basement to watch the movie “Despicable Me” and somehow, perhaps intentionally, fatally injured herself.

“If you could say anything to her right now, if you could bring her back to life, what would you say?” detectives asked Sharon Carrillo, according to the recordings played for jurors.

“I would hug her. Squeeze her. Apologize to her,” Sharon Carrillo responded.

“Apologize for what?” the detectives asked.

“For what I did to her,” the woman answered, her voice full of tears.

The taped confession played for the jurors on Tuesday was Sharon Carrillo’s second police interview, and occurred immediately after police allegedly heard a confession from Julio Carrillo, Kennedy’s stepfather.

Sharon Carrillo’s defense attorneys maintain that their client, like her daughter, was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Julio Carrillo, who was convicted of Kennedy’s death earlier this year. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the crime.

Jurors heard in the confession that initially, at least, Sharon Carrillo continued to deny that she had hurt her daughter. Detectives told her that her husband had been “totally upfront” and “told us everything.”

“Can you tell me why you guys chose to punish her the way you did?” they asked. “Like, why did you use the belt?”

“I didn’t use the belt,” she told them. “I don’t do that to my kids. I never did that to her.”

But the detectives continued to push, and it didn’t take long before her story — and the mostly calm facade she had presented earlier in the night — cracked.

“So this punishing thing, is it the kind of thing that got out of hand?” detectives asked. “Or were you doing it because you thought it might work.”

“It just got out of hand,” Sharon Carrillo said, almost inaudibly.