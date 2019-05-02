Marissa Kennedy’s mother shares more details of alleged abuse before child died

Sharon Carrillo cried in court Thursday morning as she watched a video taken by police not long after emergency responders found her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy, dead in their Stockton Springs home.

Carrillo, 34, and her husband, Julio Carrillo, 52, have been charged with depraved indifference murder after Marissa’s death in February 2018. Both Carrillos were at the Waldo Judicial Center on Thursday for the first day of a two-day hearing to determine if statements Sharon Carrillo made to police in the days after Marissa’s death will be admissible at trial.

During the hearing, Justice Robert Murray will hear — and see — some of the evidence that Sharon Carrillo’s defense team would like to suppress, including the walk-through video that police made. In it, Sharon Carrillo, who was so soft-spoken she was at times barely audible in the courtroom, gave detectives a grim tour through the condominium where she, Julio Carrillo, Marissa and Marissa’s two younger half-siblings lived.

[Affidavit: Maine girl, 10, allegedly killed by parents suffered months of violent abuse]

She took detectives to the basement where her husband had initially told police that Marissa had fatally hurt herself when she was down there alone, watching the movie “Despicable Me.” She showed them the bedroom where her daughter had died, pointing out what appeared to be brown bloodstains on the mattress where Marissa had been placed by Julio Carrillo, her stepfather.

She showed them where they kept the belt and the blue kitchen mop, both tools she said they used to beat Marissa. And she showed them the tile floor where she said Marissa would kneel while she was beaten.

“Where was it you would do the beating?” Detective Scott Quintero asked her.

“Right around here,” Sharon Carrillo answered in the video, indicating a spot on the tiled floor.

The detective kneeled down and raised his arms up high.

“If I’m her, I kneel down here like this,” Quintero said. “Where would you hit me?”

But Chris MacLean of Camden, Sharon Carrillo’s defense attorney, indicated in his cross-examination that things are not always what they seem. He is arguing that Sharon Carrillo suffered abuse at the hands of her husband, was a victim herself and suffers from developmental disabilities that should prevent those statements to police from being used as evidence against her .

MacLean handed Quintero a blown-up photograph that had been taken from Julio Carrillo’s phone that allegedly showed both Sharon Carrillo and Marissa kneeling naked on the tile floor with their hands over their heads.

“This photograph that we’re talking about would suggest that there was, in fact, domestic violence,” MacLean said to the detective, shortly before the court broke for its lunchtime recess.

“There is a suggestion that that occurred,” Quintero responded.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.