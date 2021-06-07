If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.

An Old Town woman has been charged with manslaughter after her 3-year-old daughter was pronounced dead Sunday.

Hillary Goding, 28, of Old Town was arrested Sunday, according to Maine State Police. Goding called 911 late Friday after saying her daughter was unresponsive and not breathing. The 3-year-old was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where she died Sunday, police said.





An autopsy was performed on the young girl, but findings are not being released at this time, police said.

A woman who lives near the apartment building said she went outside around 10:30 p.m. Friday after she heard sirens and saw flashing lights. When she stepped outside she saw several Old Town Police cars and an ambulance, the woman said.

“Whatever happened over there, it’s a tragedy, something that went really wrong and people are suffering because of it,” she said.

A man that lives nearby said he saw police, including Maine State Police, in and around the apartment starting midnight Friday and that there was a heavy police presence into Saturday.

A trailer, wrapped in police tape, sits outside an apartment on June 6, 2021, on Center St. in Old Town. The trailer is part of an ongoing investigation into the death of a toddler in the building. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / Penobscot Times

Police kept a cruiser posted outside the apartment building through Saturday, neighbors said. By Sunday morning a large black trailer remained in the driveway wrapped in police and evidence tape.

State Police’s Major Crimes Unit, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Old Town Police Department are continuing to investigate.

Goding is set to appear before a Penobscot County judge Monday afternoon.