Police identify father, son killed after Presque Isle standoff

Police have identified the man and his 14-month-old son who died in an apparent murder-suicide after a police standoff in Presque Isle over the weekend.

Matthew Leavitt, 35, shot and killed his 14-month-old son, Quinten Leavitt, before he shot and killed himself, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Both died from a single gunshot wound, according to the state medical examiner’s office, which conducted the autopsies Monday.

Police were called to the Leavitts’ Reach Road home Saturday where a standoff resulted, according to McCausland.

The bodies of the deceased were discovered by members of the Maine State Police Tactical Team on Sunday morning.

State police finished gathering evidence from the Reach Road home Monday, McCausland said.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.