Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s throughout the state, with cloudy skies and a chance for heavy rain. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Eighteen more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 854. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
While non-essential travel from the United States into Canada is still prohibited, those currently authorized to travel across the border, such as family members and dual citizens, may do so without quarantining if they are fully vaccinated, beginning on July 5, Canadian government officials said Monday.
Republicans spend heavily against Jared Golden, but they haven’t rallied around an opponent
National Republican groups have already poured more than $700,000 into Maine’s 2nd District this year as they try again to unseat Rep. Jared Golden, though who will oppose the sophomore Democrat in 2022 remains unclear.
Company planning $300M Millinocket data center focuses on mill site cleanup
Nautilus Data Technologies says its next steps will involve cleaning up the 13-acre parcel of the mill site where it plans to locate its operation.
Maine campaign finance regulator hides public meeting during investigation of anti-corridor group
The Maine Ethics Commission on Friday removed the video and livestream of a public proceeding after a commissioner mentioned the name of a person or business entity that the campaign finance regulator is investigating.
Susan Collins to vote against Joe Biden’s controversial ATF nominee
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins characterized David Chipman’s background as “unusually divisive,” saying he had “made statements that demean law-abiding gun owners.”
After year of pandemic recession loans, Bangor Savings Bank optimistic about local economy
As vaccination rates increase, there are early signs of an economic resurgence in the state. Merchant and debit card transactions have returned to pre-pandemic levels. Payroll data show employers are adding jobs.
Maine lawmakers close in on budget deal that may include an income tax break
“I don’t think there’s anything sitting on the table that is a hill too steep to climb,” said Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner.
Maine native Rachel Schneider earns Olympic team berth in 5,000 meter run
Sanford native Rachel Schneider raced her way into the 2021 Summer Olympics on Monday evening, overcoming 94-degree heat to finish third in the women’s 5,000-meter run of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
A snake wolfs down a toad in this unsettling photo
The snake is in the process of slowly devouring a large American toad, inextricably ensnared in the reptile’s jaws.
Southern Maine’s most popular bike swap returns amid cycling surge
Many bike shops have been unable to meet demand for bicycles since the pandemic began.
In other Maine news …
‘I am embarrassed’: Wiscasset police chief apologizes after handcuffed suspect escapes
Hiker rescued after more than 60 hours on Katahdin
Legally blind hiker conquers Katahdin
Lincoln County man breaks world record at Old Orchard Beach Scottish Highland Games
Maine company that trims trees for utilities expands into Vermont
Maine Maritime Academy president will step down next year