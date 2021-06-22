Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s throughout the state, with cloudy skies and a chance for heavy rain. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Eighteen more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 854. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

While non-essential travel from the United States into Canada is still prohibited, those currently authorized to travel across the border, such as family members and dual citizens, may do so without quarantining if they are fully vaccinated, beginning on July 5, Canadian government officials said Monday.





Rep. Jared Golden talks at the top of Black Mountain in Rumford after hiking with the Summit Project on Aug. 20, 2020.

National Republican groups have already poured more than $700,000 into Maine’s 2nd District this year as they try again to unseat Rep. Jared Golden, though who will oppose the sophomore Democrat in 2022 remains unclear.

Nautilus Data Technologies CEO James Connaughton holds up a water bottle as he speaks about his company’s new data center at the former site of the Great Northern Maine Paper Co. mill on June 5.

Nautilus Data Technologies says its next steps will involve cleaning up the 13-acre parcel of the mill site where it plans to locate its operation.

In this May 28, 2019, file photo, a homemade sign is posted on a telephone pole in protest of Central Maine Power’s controversial hydropower transmission corridor in Jackman. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The Maine Ethics Commission on Friday removed the video and livestream of a public proceeding after a commissioner mentioned the name of a person or business entity that the campaign finance regulator is investigating.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks Thursday during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Credit: Matt McClain / The Washington Post via AP, Pool

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins characterized David Chipman’s background as “unusually divisive,” saying he had “made statements that demean law-abiding gun owners.”

Bangor Savings Bank CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice, left, and chair of the board of directors Bob Strong, right, stand at the bank’s waterfront headquarters on Monday.

As vaccination rates increase, there are early signs of an economic resurgence in the state. Merchant and debit card transactions have returned to pre-pandemic levels. Payroll data show employers are adding jobs.

In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, speaks to the press at the Augusta Civic Center.

“I don’t think there’s anything sitting on the table that is a hill too steep to climb,” said Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner.

In this April 21, 2021, file photo, Rachel Schneider celebrates as she crosses the finish line while winning the women’s USA Track & Field 1-Mile Road Championship at the Drake Relays athletics meet in Des Moines, Iowa. Credit: Charlie Neibergall / AP

Sanford native Rachel Schneider raced her way into the 2021 Summer Olympics on Monday evening, overcoming 94-degree heat to finish third in the women’s 5,000-meter run of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

A common garter snake has a death grip on this American toad in this submission from photographer Dave Gomeau.

The snake is in the process of slowly devouring a large American toad, inextricably ensnared in the reptile’s jaws.

Bicycles are on display at the 2013 Great Maine Bike Swap, hosted by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, in Portland. The bike swap returns in June 2021 after the pandemic canceled the event last year.

Many bike shops have been unable to meet demand for bicycles since the pandemic began.

In other Maine news …

‘I am embarrassed’: Wiscasset police chief apologizes after handcuffed suspect escapes

Hiker rescued after more than 60 hours on Katahdin

Legally blind hiker conquers Katahdin

Lincoln County man breaks world record at Old Orchard Beach Scottish Highland Games

Maine company that trims trees for utilities expands into Vermont

Maine Maritime Academy president will step down next year

Man dies after crashing into tree in Pownal