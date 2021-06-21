The president of Maine Maritime Academy will retire after the upcoming school year.

William J. Brennan announced his decision on Monday afternoon.

“This is truly the best job I have ever had,” Brennan said. “Still, I feel this is the right decision for me and for the Academy.”

Brennan had been in his position for 12 years as the college’s 14th president. The Castine academy serves 950 undergraduate and graduate students.

In recent years under Brennan, Maine Maritime expanded into Bucksport, opening its Center for Professional Mariner Development on a portion of the site of the closed Verso paper mill. The school has expected to train hundreds of professional sailors annually who are seeking recertification.

The academy’s board of trustees expects to form a search committee to look for Brennan’s replacement, said Earle Cianchette, the board’s president.The committee will be made up of students, faculty, members of the board and Castine residents.