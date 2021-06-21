A 59-year-old Missouri man was airlifted from Chimney Pond Ranger Station Sunday morning after spending more than 60 hours on Katahdin, News Center Maine reports.

The man started off from Katahdin Stream on Thursday morning and hiked the Hunt Trail up the mountain. It was meant to be the start of a southbound Appalachian Trail attempt.

The man spent Thursday night on the mountain, summited Friday and spent that night near the tree line. On Saturday morning, a group of hikers, an EMT, members of Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue, Dirigo Search and Rescue, the Maine Forest Rangers and Baxter State Park rangers found the man and began to help him down Katahdin.

They reached the Chimney Pond Ranger Station around midnight, where the man was treated for dehydration and preexisting injuries, and a helicopter arrived to transport him to Millinocket on Sunday morning. He was then taken to Millinocket Regional Hospital for further treatment.