This story will be updated.

HOULTON, Maine — While non-essential travel from the United States into Canada is still prohibited, those currently authorized to travel across the border, such as family members and dual citizens, may do so without quarantining if they are fully vaccinated, beginning on July 5, Canadian government officials said Monday.

The change comes after Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday that the ban on non-essential travel would be extended for at least another month, despite the vaccination threshold cited by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a requirement for easing border restrictions having been met. Seventy-five percent of the Canadian population has received at least one vaccine shot and 20 percent is fully vaccinated.

While the new requirements mean that most American tourists are still barred from entering Canada, it gives some relief to separated family members and loved ones, who have had to face numerous travel hurdles and a required 14-day quarantine in order to see each other during the past 15 months.

“Although the future is looking brighter than it has for a long time with COVID-19 cases on a downward trend and vaccination efforts going well across the country, we can’t let our guard down,” Blair said Monday. “Our phased approach to easing border measures is guided by facts, scientific evidence and the advice of our public health experts. In all that we’re doing in response to this pandemic, our top priority continues to be the health, safety and security of all Canadians.”

Those traveling to Canada after July 5 will need to download the ArriveCAN app and enter information such as proof of vaccination, contact information, a plan for potential quarantine and a self-assessment of COVID-19 symptoms. Once reaching the border, travelers will have to answer required health and screening questions, and take a COVID-19 arrival test.

If travelers are fully vaccinated, meaning that more than 14 days have passed since their final shots, they will be exempt from any quarantine arrangements.

“This is the first phase of our precautionary approach to easing Canada’s border measures. At this time, we are not opening up our borders any further,” Dominic LeBlanc, the Canadian Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs, said. “The Government of Canada continues to work globally through the World Health Organization as well as closely with the provinces, territories, Indigenous partners and American authorities on moving forward toward reopening in a way that is safe for both countries.”