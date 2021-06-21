Another 18 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state as infection rates continue to fall, Maine health officials said Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 582. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 594 on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 854.





Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,844, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,826 on Sunday.

Of those, 50,340 have been confirmed positive, while 18,504 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Monday was 0.13 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 514.37.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 36.4, down from 37.3 a day ago, down from 45.9 a week ago and down from 192.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 2,063 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Monday was 15.41 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,384), Aroostook (1,896), Cumberland (17,228), Franklin (1,377), Hancock (1,374), Kennebec (6,594), Knox (1,145), Lincoln (1,078), Oxford (3,638), Penobscot (6,321), Piscataquis (585), Sagadahoc (1,473), Somerset (2,280), Waldo (1,049), Washington (939) and York (13,483) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 1,181 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Monday, 738,481 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 767,171 have received a final dose.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,542,382 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 601,825 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.