AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that the pandemic-related state of emergency will end June 30, making Maine the latest state to commit to ending the status as vaccination rates rise.

The current state of emergency was set to expire Monday, but Mills said in a press release she would be extending it two more weeks to ensure the state can transition smoothly. Maine has been under a state of emergency since last March, when the first cases of the pandemic were detected.

Some policies, such as flexibility for child care providers, may continue, but the move from Mills will end the face-covering requirement for schools along with the state of emergency. The state is still recommending people who are not vaccinated wear a mask.

The subject of how long to continue the emergency status has been fiercely debated this legislative session, with multiple attempts to end it or limit the governor’s powers during it being struck down. Maine will follow New Hampshire, which ended its state of emergency Friday.