An evangelical church in Orrington has renewed its effort to lift Gov. Janet Mills’ gathering restrictions on worship services, citing a Feb. 5 U.S. Supreme Court decision that lifted limits in California.

Calvary Chapel’s renewed motion, filed Thursday, seeks to have a judge lift Mills’ 50-person limit on indoor gatherings that was replaced last week with a new guideline for places of worship that is the same as the one for retail stores — five people per 1,000 square feet or 50, whichever is greater.





The Orrington church’s motion cites the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision earlier this month against allowing California to ban indoor worship services in much of the state, where coronavirus cases have been high.

The justices’ ruling set aside decisions by federal judges in San Diego and San Bernardino, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which upheld the state’s orders, according to the Associated Press.

Justices said the Golden State may limit attendance at indoor services to 25 percent of the building’s capacity, and that singing and chanting — through which people can release virus-carrying respiratory droplets — also may be restricted.

While Calvary Chapel has loudly opposed Mills’ restrictions on indoor gatherings throughout the pandemic, the church’s renewed fight against them comes as the Catholic Church has become more vocal in its objections to the limits on indoor worshiping.

Bishop Robert Deeley, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, sharply criticized Mills’ latest change on Thursday, saying it will have little to no impact on the 141 Catholic churches in Maine. Deeley’s objections came at the start of the sacred Lent period.

Calvary Chapel, an independent evangelical church on Route 15, sued the governor early in the pandemic in U.S. District Court in Bangor claiming that the 10-person limit on gatherings then in place violated the freedom of religion clause in the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen sided with Mills, and the church appealed to the appellate court in Boston.

The 1st U.S. Circuit in December then sent the case back to Maine on technical grounds.

Calvary Chapel renewed its arguments in the new filing Thursday, but with stronger language.

“For the second time, Calvary Chapel prays to this court to do what the Constitution demands (and has demanded since March 2020, 11 months ago), enjoin the governor from enforcing her discriminatory COVID-19 restrictions that impose draconian and unconscionable restrictions on religious worship services while exempting myriad secular businesses and gatherings from similar restrictions,” the motion says.

The motion demands that an injunction be issued immediately to lift limits on how many people may worship together indoors.