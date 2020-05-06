Orrington church sues Janet Mills over order barring in-person worship services

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• May 6, 2020 12:57 pm

Updated: May 6, 2020 1:30 pm

An Orrington church is challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ prohibition on in-person worship services.

Calvary Chapel on Wednesday filed the 45-page complaint in U.S. District Court in Bangor. It seeks a temporary restraining order to keep law enforcement from charging Pastor Ken Graves or members of his congregation with a crime for violating the governor’s prohibition on gatherings of 10 people or more.

A similar lawsuit was successful in federal court in Kansas. The judge in that case allowed the two churches that are plaintiffs to hold in-person services but did not extend the exception to the entire state.

The lawsuit alleges that Mills’ order violates the freedom of religions and assembly clauses of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“Calvary Chapel brings this case to restrain the troubling transgression of its fundamental and cherished liberties wrought by the imposition of Gov. Mills’ orders surrounding COVID-19,” the complaint reads. “Calvary Chapel seeks not to discredit or discard the government’s unquestionable interest in doing that task for which it was instituted — protecting the citizenry.

“But, as is often true in times of crisis, Calvary Chapel respectfully submits that in an effort to uphold her sworn duties Gov. Mills has stepped over a line the Constitution does not permit,” it said. “Because of that, Calvary Chapel brings this action to ensure that this court safeguards the cherished liberties for which so many have fought and died.”

Graves announced Sunday at a drive-in service for worshippers that the church would be a plaintiff in the lawsuit. He also announced that two services on Monday would be held inside the church and one drive-in service would be held.

It was unclear Wednesday whether U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen, who is handling the case, would issue an order before Sunday. Federal courts in Maine are holding all hearings remotely.

The lawsuit is being handled by Liberty Counsel, which has offices in central Florida, Virginia and Washington, D.C., and sponsors litigation related to evangelical Christian values. The Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, Alabama, has listed the organization as anti-LGBTQ hate group.