Mainer dies as 28 new coronavirus cases are confirmed in Maine

• May 6, 2020 11:54 am

Another Mainer has died as health officials confirmed 28 more cases of the new coronavirus in the state on Wednesday.

There have now been 1,254 confirmed and likely coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,226 on Tuesday.

Of those, 1,174 have been confirmed positive, while 80 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The statewide death toll stands at 62.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

So far, 191 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while another 766 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 426 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 424 on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,204,475 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 71,078 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: The new way that Maine is classifying some COVID-19 cases