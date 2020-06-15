Janet Mills allows restaurants to open to indoor dining in 3 remaining counties

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 15, 2020 2:33 pm

This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Restaurants in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties would be allowed to resume dine-in service on Wednesday after Gov. Janet Mills lifted restrictions while citing stabilizing coronavirus case figures in the three counties.

The governor angered business owners in late May when she delayed the reopening of dine-in service due to surges in coronavirus cases. But Mills, a Democrat, said Monday that the rates of new cases and hospitalizations had stabilized in the three counties, which made it possible for more businesses to resume activities.

Bars and breweries in the three counties will also be able to resume outdoor service on Wednesday, while tattoo parlors and nail salons will be allowed to reopen with certain public safety precautions. The governor’s order Monday also increases capacity limits for retail establishments, allowing them to allow five customers at a time per 1,000 square feet.

The changes mean that York, Cumberland and Androscoggin counties will join the 13 Maine counties that had already resumed these activities, making the status of reopening will be the same across the state.