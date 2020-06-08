Restaurant owners near county lines sue Janet Mills over coronavirus restrictions

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 8, 2020 12:03 pm

The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

The owners of four restaurants in southern Maine counties still under a shutdown order, but located near rural counties that have already opened dining rooms to customers, have sued Gov. Janet Mills in York County Superior Court, asking a judge to allow them to open immediately.

Terri Perreault, owner of the Morning Glory Diner in Cumberland; Michelle and Joel Hapgood, owners of the Campfire Grille in Cumberland; Gary and Chris Searles, owners of the Olde Mill Tavern in Cumberland; and Bill Palladino, owner of the Shed Restaurant and Willy’s Ale Room in York, allege that Mills’ order violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It provides that no state can “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” It comes amid a number of other challenges to the governor’s mandates during the pandemic.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

Mills initially said that all restaurants in the state could reopen earlier this month, but later delayed restaurants from opening in Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties, where the highest concentrations of the coronavirus have been reported.

“These Mainers were told by Gov. Mills that they could open their restaurants June 1,” the restaurants’ attorney, Stephen Smith of Augusta, said. “Our clients purchased food to fill their coolers, only to be told, at the eleventh hour, that Gov. Mills had changed her mind. At this point, our clients are no longer being governed, they are being ruled.”

Smith represents businesses in southern Maine who sued Mills in federal court in Bangor over her reopening plans for the state. That lawsuit is pending.