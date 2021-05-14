This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine will no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors effective May 24, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday.

The governor’s announcement came one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations to say fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks in most settings. The agency still advises masking for unvaccinated people.

May 24 is also the day that Maine businesses can return to 100 percent capacity both indoors and outdoors. Mills said Friday that her administration would also be eliminating physical distancing requirements in indoor settings effective on that date, meaning bars and restaurants will no longer be required to position tables at least 6 feet apart.

Businesses will be allowed to require vaccination or proof of vaccination for customers and employees who do not wear a mask, the Mills administration said. The state will also begin to retire its COVID-19 prevention checklists for businesses, citing the increased role of the U.S. CDC in issuing guidance.

As of Friday, more than 621,000 Mainers had received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 687,000 have received at least one dose. Vaccination rates vary widely by age group, however, and children under the age of 12 are still not eligible for the vaccine.

The state is still encouraging mask-wearing in indoor settings. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said fully vaccinated people should consider wearing one to set an example for children for whom the vaccine is not yet available.

“For people who are not vaccinated, including children too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask remains one of the most effective ways of protecting yourself and your family against this highly contagious disease,” Lambrew said.