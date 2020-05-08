Business owners sue Gov. Janet Mills to end shutdown

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 8, 2020 2:39 pm

Updated: May 8, 2020 3:43 pm

A group of Maine business owners on Friday sued Gov. Janet Mills over her shutdown orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus claiming they are unconstitutional.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor, alleges that the governor’s unprecedented actions are illegal under the 14th Amendment which guarantees individual due process, and the Maine Constitution.

It is asking a federal judge to issue an injunction ordering the governor to allow businesses to reopen immediately.

The plaintiffs include: a major construction company; a hair salon owner; vacation lodge, motel and inn owners; restaurant owners; a wedding disc jockey; an antique business owner; a real estate business owner; a Maine tour operator; a securities consultant; and an osteopathic orthopedic surgeon.

Of the 18 business owners, more than half live in Cumberland County, the hardest hit by the coronavirus. As of Friday, 658 people had tested positive for the virus and 30 had died. The other plaintiffs live in Hancock, Franklin, Waldo and Washington counties.

“The governor’s regulations are arbitrary and capricious, and they favor big businesses over Maine’s lifeblood: its small businesses,” Augusta attorney Stephen Smith, who represents the businesses said. “We have filed in U.S. District Court this afternoon, challenging Gov. Mills’ excessive response to the virus.”

A similar suit was filed Tuesday by Calvary Chapel in Orrington. It alleges that the governor’s gathering limits violate the freedom of religion and assembly clauses of the First Amendment and other laws designed to protect houses of worship.

A preliminary decision in that case is expected Saturday.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider the appeal of a Pennsylvania decision that upheld Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown orders in the Keystone State. The case originated in state not federal court.

