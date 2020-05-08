State to speed up reopening of retailers and restaurants in rural parts of Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

AUGUSTA, Maine — The state will ease some business restrictions on Friday, allowing retail establishments and restaurants to open in a mostly rural group of counties that have not seen community transmission of the new coronavirus, Gov. Janet Mills said Friday.

Retail establishments in those 12 counties will be allowed to reopen on Monday provided they adhere to certain public health precautions, while restaurants may open for limited dine-in services on May 18.

The announcement marked a major shift in policy for Mills and is likely to be met with relief by business leaders, many of whom had expressed concern that continued restrictions would force many restaurants and hotels to shut down permanently in the coming months. Mills has faced pressure to allow parts of the state with fewer confirmed cases to open sooner.

Cumberland and York counties account for more than half of known cases in the state. Those two counties, as well as Androscoggin and Penobscot, are the only four with confirmed community transmission and are left out of the rural reopening. In all other counties, retailers and restaurants can reopen if they adhere to health guidelines.

As of Friday, there were 1,374 known coronavirus cases in Maine, including 475 active cases. Sixty-three people have died from the virus. Six rural counties — Aroostook, Hancock, Washington, Piscataquis, Oxford and Somerset — have only seven known active cases combined, though Hancock County recorded its first death on Friday.

Employees of businesses that might reopen “should not feel compelled” to go back to work if they had health concerns, Mills said at a Friday news conference. She asked business owners to be flexible with workers who might be immunocompromised or caring for someone who is.

Retailers that reopen will be limited in the number of people in a store at a given time and must maintain stricter sanitation standards. Restaurants that reopen are asked to use reservations to limit waiting and space tables at least six feet apart, as well as maintain lists of customers for contact tracing purposes.

Wilderness campsites and sporting camps will also be permitted to open in the 12 more rural counties as of May 18. Outdoor exercise classes with fewer than 10 people will be allowed to resume statewide effective Monday.

The success of the reopening depends on businesses’ ability to “implement and conscientiously follow these health and safety precautions,” Mills said.

The decision to loosen restrictions came on the heels of an announcement Thursday that the state would more than triple its testing capacity by acquiring tests from IDEXX, a Westbrook-based diagnostics company. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the procurement will allow the state to test anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms within a few weeks. Previously, the state had limited testing to high-priority groups, such as health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Mills’ initial reopening plan, announced at the end of April, received pushback from Maine’s hospitality industry over the mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers entering the state, which many lodging operators said would substantially discourage tourism and decimate their businesses, even though they were allowed to remain operational.

The governor said on Friday that the state was “working towards that goal” of lifting the quarantine earlier, but it remains in place for now.

A few types of businesses, including hair salons and automobile dealerships, were allowed to open on May 1, but restaurants in the state have been reduced to carry-out only since March. Workers in the hospitality industry account for a disproportionate share of layoffs since the coronavirus crisis began, according to state data.

The governor has faced criticism from legislative Republicans, who called the regulations “arbitrary” in a letter last weekend. Earlier this week, she announced the creation of a 37-person committee of business representatives, lawmakers and other community leaders to offer policy recommendations pertaining to the reopening of the state’s economy.

