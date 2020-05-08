Another Mainer dies as 44 new coronavirus cases are reported in the state

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 8, 2020 12:01 pm

Updated: May 8, 2020 12:25 pm

Another 44 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the state and one more Mainer has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

There have now been 1,374 confirmed and likely coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,330 on Thursday.

Of those, 1,264 have been confirmed positive, while 110 are likely positive, the Maine CDC said.

The most recent death was a resident of Hancock County, according to the Maine CDC. It’s the first death reported in that county. The statewide death toll now stands at 63.

Gov. Janet Mills and Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah will hold the daily coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. today. We will livestream it on this page.

So far, 194 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 44 people are currently hospitalized, with 23 in critical care and 10 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, another 836 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 475 active and likely cases in the state. That’s down from 481 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Another 22,092 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 658 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 30 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — along with Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 78, 89 and 249 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (6), Franklin (31), Hancock (10), Kennebec (108), Knox (18), Lincoln (15), Oxford (17), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (20), Somerset (17), Waldo (49) and Washington (2) counties.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,259,108 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 75,781 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.