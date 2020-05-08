First Hancock County death reported due to COVID-19

Photo illustration | AP Photo illustration | AP

A Hancock County resident is among the latest to die from COVID-19, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The resident, a man in his 60s, is the first from that county to die from the virus or the complications it can cause, the CDC reported on Friday. The statewide death total now stands at 63.

Hancock County has recorded 10 total cases of the new coronavirus, while nine individuals have recovered. One hospitalization has occurred in Hancock due to COVID-19, according to the CDC.

As of Friday, another 44 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in the state, bringing the total to 1,374, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 1,330 on Thursday.

Of those, 1,264 have been confirmed positive, while 110 are likely positive, the Maine CDC said.