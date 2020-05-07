76 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine’s biggest one-day jump

• May 7, 2020 12:01 pm

Updated: May 7, 2020 12:20 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 76 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine.

There have now been 1,330 confirmed and likely coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,254 on Wednesday.

Of those, 1,231 have been confirmed positive, while 99 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 62.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

So far, 192 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 39 people are currently hospitalized, with 16 in critical care and 11 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, another 787 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 481 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 426 on Wednesday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Another 22,092 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 631 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 30 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 74, 89 and 243 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (6), Franklin (31), Hancock (10), Kennebec (107), Knox (17), Lincoln (14), Oxford (17), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (20), Somerset (17), Waldo (49) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another two cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,231,992 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 73,573 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: Janet Mills speaks to people who think they’re not at risk