Westbrook nursing home becomes 7th in Maine with a coronavirus outbreak

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• May 6, 2020 3:04 pm

Updated: May 6, 2020 3:20 pm

A Westbrook nursing facility has become the seventh of Maine’s long-term care centers to have a confirmed outbreak of the coronavirus, state health officials said Wednesday.

Three residents and one employee of Spring Brook Center have tested positive for the infection, and the state has offered testing to the facility’s other workers and residents, according to Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three hundred test samples were on their way to the Maine CDC’s lab on Wednesday afternoon, Shah said.

Shah announced the new outbreak on Wednesday during his daily news conference. He also said that the number of workers at Tyson Food’s poultry-processing facility in Portland with confirmed cases of the virus had risen to 51 by Wednesday, up from 37 a day earlier.

The 123-bed Spring Brook Center is a skilled nursing facility that offers short-term, long-term and respite care, according to its website. A representative of the center didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment.

It joins six other Maine long-term care facilities that also have had confirmed outbreaks of the virus. The long-term care homes have been the source of about a fifth of Maine’s confirmed coronavirus cases, and more than half of the state’s coronavirus-related deaths have been nursing home residents.

As of Tuesday, Maine CDC reported the following case counts for those places:

Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation: 48 residents and 28 workers. Seven residents have died.

The assisted living facility at The Cedars retirement community in Portland: 10 residents and 5 workers. One resident has died.

The Commons at Tall Pines in Belfast: 32 residents and 11 workers. Twelve residents have died.

Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington,: 10 residents and 5 workers. One resident has died.

Falmouth by the Sea: 29 residents and 16 workers. Two residents have died.

The Maine Veterans Home facility in Scarborough: 32 residents and 23 staff. Twelve residents have died.

The state has also recorded two outbreaks at homeless shelters. The Hope House in Bangor has recorded 20 cases of the coronavirus while the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland saw seven cases.

