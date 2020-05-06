Virus cases at Portland meat-processing plant grow to 51 after all workers tested

• May 6, 2020 3:05 pm

Updated: May 6, 2020 3:15 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — A total of 51 workers have tested positive for the new coronavirus at the Tyson Foods meat-processing plant in Portland, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

That includes an additional 14 positive cases after Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah reported that there were 37 cases confirmed at the plant on Tuesday. The total represents roughly one-eighth of the plant’s full-time employees, a workforce consisting predominantly of immigrant workers.

The plant shut down on Friday after an initial outbreak. The Maine CDC and “an outside medical contractor” tested its entire workforce for the virus, company spokesman Worth Sparkman said. All test results have now been tallied as of Wednesday, Shah said.

An inquiry to Sparkman about when the plant will reopen was not returned. Shah said on Tuesday that the plant will remain closed for “a few days.” The Maine CDC is conducting an epidemiological investigation of the plant’s outbreak.

“We do so with an eye recognizing the difficult socio-economic challenges that many of these employees face and the language barriers we may encounter as we go about that process,” Shah said, adding that the CDC is using medical translators to conduct contact tracing and inform workers’ communities about safety measures.

In a press statement, the company relaxed its attendance policy to encourage people to stay home if they were sick, and established a short-term disability program giving employees who missed work 90 percent of wages if they were sick with the virus.

Sparkman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether those workers have been given additional sick leave during the pandemic. The company is offering $500 “bonuses” for workers based on attendance.

All of the 51 positive cases are not included in the state’s official tally of 1,254 COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, Shah said. They will be included in Thursday’s tally.

