Temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two Mainers died and another 202 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death now stands at 807. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine plans to phase out COVID-19 safety checklists starting at the end of this week and instead rely on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, state officials said Wednesday.
For Maine performance venues that had already planned outdoor events or lower capacity shows, many have already made the decision to keep those limits in place, and continue with outdoor shows.
Have 10 people who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Maine will send a clinic to you.
The new vaccination program is free of charge.
Despite reduced demand, Northern Light still vaccinating hundreds of people daily in Bangor
While many have appointments, the site has also seen numerous walk-ins since it opened on May 11.
Do you have kids under age 12? We want your questions on Maine’s changing mask rules.
The mask mandate is ending as many adults still aren’t fully vaccinated and young children aren’t eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccines.
He opened his Portland fried chicken joint two months ago. Now he’s battling a chicken shortage.
Abraham Durani cleared a lot of hurdles to open his fried chicken joint during a pandemic. You’ll have to forgive him if he didn’t see a national chicken shortage coming.
Susan Collins wants Jan. 6 commission plan changed with GOP turning on it
“The House bill should be modified to follow the 9/11 Commission’s non-partisan, independent investigation as closely as possible and also should be staffed by experienced personnel chosen by both the Chairman and Vice Chairman,” the Maine senator said in a statement.
Eating too many Maine freshwater fish can cause mercury poisoning
While Maine’s lakes, rivers and streams are home to great fishing, they are also contaminated with dangerous levels of toxic mercury.
Maine House overwhelmingly backs ‘right to food’ measure that may go before voters
The bipartisan bill from Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, would protect Mainers’ rights to collect food as long as they do not trespass or steal from another or abuse public lands or natural resources.
A tiny Rockland bookstore celebrates a decade in business despite a pandemic and renewed competition
It’s almost as an aside when hello hello books owner Lacy Simons mentions in conversation that this year marks 10 years of owning the tiny bookshop that’s tucked in the back of a cafe in downtown Rockland. It seems like a surreal time to be celebrating an anniversary
